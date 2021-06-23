Chief Justice Ireen Mambilima (c) poses for a photo with some legal practitioners admitted to the bar at Supreme Court on April 16, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

DEPUTY Chief Justice Michael Musonda says the country has lost a giant of justice following the death of Chief Justice Ireen Mambilima. Speaking when he opened the book of condolences at the High Court grounds, Tuesday, Justice Musonda said Justice Mambilima was a loyal servant of the law and justice. “It is obviously difficult to find even the appropriate words to describe our boss. Chief Justice Mambilima was the longest serving Judge in this institution. She was a truly legendary figure, an iconic figure, a faithful and loyal servant of...