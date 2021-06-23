PF EASTERN Province presidential campaign coordinator Vincent Mwale says people will not regret re-electing the PF because the party has set up an agenda of infrastructure development. In an interview, Mwale who is also former Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development said once re-elected, the PF would continue with the infrastructure development. “For me I know the story of PF better, I have been part of government, and part of the whole PF setup. I can tell you that as PF, the infrastructure development we have done is part of...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.