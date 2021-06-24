Former Attorney General Musa Mwenye SC speaks at the News Diggers and Osisa, in partnership with Eden University and Prime TV public discussion forum at Lusaka Intercontinental Hotel on August 16, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER Attorney General Musa Mwenye says the current COVID-19 wave could have been prevented if government had put sensible measures in place. In response to a press query, Mwenye said government should have procured vaccines early and imposed restrictions at the borders, among other measures. He added that it was unfortunate that government waited for the situation to deteriorate and concentrated on reducing the political space only. “A lockdown is impossible but sensible measures should have been put in place. We should have procured vaccines early but also when the...