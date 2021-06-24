Law Association of Zambia president Abyudi Shonga officiates at the peacebuilding meeting at Mulugunshi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on May 14, 2021 – Picture By Tenson Mkhala

OVER five political parties have signed the political peace building charter aimed at promoting peace ahead of the August 12 general elections. Speaking at the event which was spearheaded by the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ), LAZ president Abyudi Shonga said political parties were key players in ensuring the country maintained peace before, during and after elections. He said the presence of political parties at the event showed that they were committed to seeing a violent free Zambia that was desperately needed. “The Law Association of Zambia called upon the...