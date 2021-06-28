A 42 YEAR-OLD man of Kitwe has raped and murdered his 46 year old elder biological sister. Confirming the incident, Copperbelt Police Commissioner Elias Chushi said that the incident happened on Saturday around 21:00 hours in Chantete Mukuba farms. He explained that Jackson Chipoya 42 had gone drinking with his sister Philis Chipoya 46. “At around 21:00hrs in Chantete Mukuba Farms area in Kitwe, John Chibesa 51 of above Farms, reported that Jackson Chipoya 42, also of the same area, had raped and killed his biological sister Philis Chipoya 46...



