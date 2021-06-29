Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) chief electoral officer Patritck Nshindano addresses journalists on the statistics of the provisional register of voters at his office in Lusaka on February 25, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Electoral Commission of Zambia has lifted the suspension of campaigns for PF and UPND in Mpulungu, Nakonde and Namwala districts, but adds that physical campaigns in Lusaka remain suspended. And the Commission says the suspension of roadshows and rallies still applies to all political parties. Speaking during a virtual press briefing, Monday, ECZ chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano said the Commission was not satisfied with the conduct of the PF and UPND in Lusaka. He however said the Commission would allow the two political parties to air their programmes...