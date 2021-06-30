FORMER Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe says President Edgar Lungu has his own leadership style which he has executed well since he was elected into office. In an interview, Sikazwe said President Lungu would only address the country when there was an urgent situation because the country was handling the current COVID-19 situation well. He added that it was unfair for people to want President Lungu to address the nation on COVID-19 and other issues when they were against him doing so in the beginning. “You Zambians have a problem,...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.