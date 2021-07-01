THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has suspended PF member Chishimba Kambwili from participating in any campaign activity for breaching the Electoral Code of Conduct. And Police in Lusaka say they are investigating Kambwili over remarks attributed to him which boarder on tribalism. Speaking at a virtual briefing, Wednesday, ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano said Kambwili had been using hate speech and held campaign rallies against the the directive from the Commission. “We did caution that we would not hesitate to impose sanctions on erring political party candidates found...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.