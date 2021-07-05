UPND Alliance member Kelvin Bwalya Fube says the government lied about inviting all leaders of the opposition to the official day of mourning for late founding president Dr Kenneth Kaunda. Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga had issued a statement on Friday saying all opposition political parties were invited for the State Funeral, and went on to publicise pictures taken of the invitation cards. But Fube, in an interview, Saturday, accused Malupenga of lying by insinuating that all opposition parties were invited. “Amos Malupenga must not...



