Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services permanent secretary Amos Malupenga addresses delegates at the induction of the national adjudication committee on SADC media awards at government complex in Lusaka on March 31, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

GOVERNMENT has maintained that first Republican President Dr Kenneth Kaunda will be put to rest at the Presidential burial site on Wednesday. And Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga says the public should disregard any information that is not coming from government or Dr Kaunda’s eldest son Colonel Panji Kaunda regarding the funeral. Recently, Dr Kaunda’s son Kaweche Kaunda said it was his father’s and family’s wish for him to be buried next to his wife Betty Kaunda at his farm in New Kasama, and that government...