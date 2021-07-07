THE Ministry of Health has announced that 25 business premises, including bars and nightclubs, were closed in Lusaka for lack of adherence to the guidelines. And Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Dr Kennedy Malama says the country has recorded 1,619 new COVID-19 cases and 67 deaths in the last 24 hours. Speaking during a COVID-19 update, Tuesday, Dr Malama said the 25 business premises closed included bars, night clubs and wholesale liquor outlets. “In Lusaka, last night we closed 25 business premises, including bars, night clubs and...



