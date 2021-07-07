FIRST Republican President Dr Kenneth Kaunda’s family has applied for leave to commence judicial review in the Lusaka High Court against the decision made by the Secretary to the Cabinet to bury the founding father’s remains at Embassy Park. But Solicitor General Abraham Mwansa and Ministry of Information Spokesperson Amos Malupenga yesterday told ZNBC that the State would go ahead to bury Dr Kaunda’s remains at Embassy Park because they have not yet received a court injunction restraining them. Kaweche, who is leading his siblings and other family members, has...



