MINISTRY of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Dr Kennedy Malama has announced that the administration of the Dose 1 of AstraZeneca will commence today, Friday. And Dr Malama has cautioned some bars and nightclubs owners who have continued challenging the law with impunity that they will have themselves to blame sooner than later. Speaking during the daily COVID-19 update, Thursday, Dr Malama said Dose 1 of AstraZeneca vaccine will be administered throughout the week till the allocated vaccines per Province were depleted. “We will commence administration of the Dose...



