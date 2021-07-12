NATIONAL Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQUEZ) executive director Aaron Chansa says there is need for this year’s final examinations to be prepared based on the topics covered in schools. In an interview, Friday, Chansa said considering the entire curriculum as part of the examinations would be unfair to the learners who’s academic calendar was subjected to consistent interruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We need to look at how to prepare the final exams, in terms of printing exams. We have been saying that our exams are too traditional....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.