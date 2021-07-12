BIOMEDICAL Union of Zambia president Daniel Mwiimbe has urged the Ministry of Health to increase the number of COVID-19 vaccination centres to avoid overcrowding. In an interview, Mwiimbe noted that vaccination centres may become COVID-19 hotspots due to overcrowding. He said there was need to decentralize vaccination spots in communities in order to avoid people lining up for a longer period of time. “From what we understand, they are still doing the distribution of the vaccination to all parts of the country. Our appeal has been that as we roll...



