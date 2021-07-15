ZESCO public relations manager Hazel Zulu says the ending of load shedding has nothing to do with this year’s elections but the fact that the country has enough water in the reservoirs. In an interview, Wednesday, Zulu said Zambia had a good rainfall profile this time around compared to the other season when the country was hit with a severe drought. “I think we made the issue of load shedding very clear that there will be no load shedding. Remember that we had predominantly hydropower generation. As a country we...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.