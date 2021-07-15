POLICE in Ndola have arrested UPND Ndola Central Constituency Parliamentary candidate Frank Tayali. Earlier on Tuesday morning, armed police officers surrounded the home of Tayali. Speaking in an interview at his residence, Tayali said he was shocked that police, in full riot gear, entered his house without permission and accused him of damaging an unknown police vehicle. He accused PF of instructing the police officers to arrest him. Tayali said the PF wants to ground him, just like they have grounded Hakainde Hichilema. Later, the police issued a summon on...



