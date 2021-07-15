AN Alliance for Community Action (ACA) report has revealed that government, between January and July 2020, received pledges and donations in form of cash totalling K12,922,755, aid-in-kind valued at K74,383,526 and $111,600, towards the fight against COVID-19. The report has further revealed that the Zambian government also received external support from Germany who committed €28.75 million and €58 million from “team” Europe. “Domestically available information shows that the government of Zambia, between January 2020 and July 2020, released K95 million towards the fight against COVID-19. It also received pledges and...



