THE Zambian High Commission in South Africa has advised Zambians to exercise caution as they visit that country in light of the ongoing unrest. Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Major General Jackson Miti says Zambians who are considering traveling to Kwa-Zulu Natal and Gauteng provinces should avoid doing so until the unrest in some towns of the said provinces comes to an end. This is according to a statement issued by First Secretary for Press and Public Relations at the Zambian High Commission in South Africa, Naomi Nyawali, Thursday....



