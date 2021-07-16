Electoral Commission of Zambia corporate affairs manager Patricia Luhanga makes her submission at the News Diggers! And OSISA round table conference on fair media coverage during elections at Le Elementos Hotel in Lusaka on May 8, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ECZ corporate affairs manager Patricia Luhanga says the commission is trying to engage the PF leadership regarding what transpired in Bauleni and Mtendere townships when the President went to sensitise people on COVID-19, in the process attracting huge crowds. And Luhanga says it is likely that the COVID-19 pandemic will affect the voter turnout as some of the people that have died as a result of the pandemic were registered voters. Speaking when she featured on HOT FM’s Beyond the Headlines programme, Wednesday, Luhanga said the commission had received a...