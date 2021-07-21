THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has lifted the ban on physical campaigns for the PF and UPND in Lusaka. And Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja says 61 suspects have been arrested for various offences including damaging political materials. Meanwhile, PF and UPND have resolved to adhere to the electoral code of conduct ahead of next month’s general elections. Speaking at the resolution meeting between the ECZ, the police, the UPND and PF, Tuesday, PF secretary general Davies Mwila cautioned PF supporters against engaging in any form of electoral...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.