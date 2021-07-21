Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services permanent secretary Amos Malupenga addresses delegates at the induction of the national adjudication committee on SADC media awards at government complex in Lusaka on March 31, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTRY of Information permanent secretary Amos Malupenga says funds meant for the implementation of the debt swap will come from the government treasury. And Malupenga says about 60,000 public service workers are expected to benefit from the debt swap. Speaking when he featured on Hot FM’s Hot Seat programme, Tuesday, Malupenga said government was doing a number of transactions and that the treasury had set aside some money for the programme. When asked where government would get the money to implement the programme, Malupenga said government was in the business...