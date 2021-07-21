TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TIZ) has revealed that in June, PF spent K6.05 million on campaign billboards across the country, followed by Socialist party at K2.26 million and UPND at K1.31 million. In a statement, with regards to TIZ’s 2021 Elections Project, TIZ executive director Maurice Nyambe noted that for the month of June, the expenditure on presidential billboards in Lusaka increased significantly with PF spending at least K4.488 million, UPND K723,000, and the Socialist Party K1.195 million. “In terms of cost, you will recall from our preliminary findings last month...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.