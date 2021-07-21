FORMER Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa says despite the economic hardships being faced in the country, Zambians must stick with the PF and President Edgar Lungu. And Chilangwa says President Lungu has proved to be the only leader who has the capacity to deliver massive development in the shortest possible time. In an interview, Chilangwa urged Zambians to be productive at personal and household levels in order to avoid suffering. “When you are married and you have economic problems at your house, like you as a Journalist and your husband,...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.