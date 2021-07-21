FORMER Minister of Health Dr Brian Chituwo says the country might experience a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic if public premises continue abrogating COVID-19 guidelines. In an interview, Tuesday, Dr Chituwo said there was need to avoid abrogating the COVID-19 guidelines to avoid experiencing another wave. “In areas where these guys are abrogating the guidelines, it has been observed that there has been an increase in infections. Only if we could listen, we can reduce the suffering of the people and also, although the government has no feelings, reduce...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.