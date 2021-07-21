MINISTRY of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Dr Kennedy Malama has announced that the country will today, Wednesday, receive 151,200 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. And Dr Malama says 87 premises have been closed in the last 24 hours. Speaking during the daily COVID-19 briefing, Tuesday, Dr Malama thanked the United States government for sharing the vaccine doses through the COVAX Facility. “We are delighted to update the nation that we will be receiving 151,200 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine tomorrow, Wednesday, 21st July, 2021...



