TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TI-Z) has noted that the Financial Intelligence Centre reports have depreciated in quality ever since the institution was publicly rebuked by the President following its release of the 2018 Trends Analysis report. And TI-Z has noted that the 2020 FIC report is not a Trends Analysis Report but merely an annual report. In response to a press query, Wednesday, TI-Z chapter president Sampa Kalungu stated that the 2020 FIC report was shallow and lacking in detail. “Transparency International Zambia (TI-Z) has noted the release this week of...
Menu