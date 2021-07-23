LUSAKA Province PF chairman Kennedy Kamba says the money spent on billboards across Zambia’s capital was donated by business people who support the ruling party. And Kamba has insisted that the opinion polls which have predicted that President Edgar Lungu will emerge victorious in the upcoming election reflects what is on the political ground. Commenting on revelation by the Transparency International Zambia that PF had spent K4.488 million on campaign billboards in the month of June in Lusaka in an interview, Kamba said the party had business friends who had...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.