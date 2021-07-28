The Patriotic Front has threatened to sue several radio and television stations, among them Flava, Mano Radio, Icengelo and KNC in Kabwe, if they fail to block out other advertisers during the planned ruling party’s election eve rally PF secretary general Davies Mwila has threatened to take legal action against Flava FM, Diamond TV and several others for “failing to adhere to an advertising agreement” signed with the party in March. On March 28, 2021, PF and several media houses signed an Advertising Agreement for prime time slots, but did...



