FIRE yesterday swept through Kitwe’s Chisokone market destroying various shops and goods worth thousands of Kwacha. The fire is suspected to have been caused by an electric fault in one of the shops along the one way. Kitwe Town Clerk Mbulo Seke said firefighters from the council managed to put out the fire despite many shops been destroyed. He said the cause of the fire was an electrical fault and that nine shops along Chisokone one way were partially burnt. Seke however disclosed that the cost of the damaged goods...



