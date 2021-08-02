SIX people have died while 40 people escaped with serious injuries after a road traffic accident involving a Nakonde bound bus and a Tanzanian registered Scania Truck. In a statement, Monday, Police deputy public relations officer Danny Mwale said the accident happened on 1st August 2021 around 14:50 hours at Kanakashi village, 35 Kilometres north of Shiwang’andu District along the Great North Road. “Six people died on the spot while 40 including the bus driver escaped with serious injuries after a road traffic accident involving a Nakonde bound bus and...



