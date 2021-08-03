President Edgar Lungu’s running mate Nkandu Luo during the filling in of nomination papers at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on May 17, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PF presidential running mate Professor Nkandu Luo has wondered what is broken which UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema is going to fix. And Prof Luo claims funders have given UPND US$730,000 so that if the opposition party wins elections, it can remove “Zambia shall be a Christian Nation” from the Constitution. Speaking when she met the clergy in Chasefu district, Monday, Professor Luo said there was nothing broken in the country, boasting that PF was already putting everything together. “This is not time for experiments. As a scientist myself, when we...