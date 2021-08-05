UPND president Hakainde Hichilema says the PF must be removed from government because people have continued to suffer under their administration. Speaking to Mpulungu residents, Wednesday, Hichilema called on the people to vote for the UPND, stating that the whole country had decided to change government. “12th August whether he likes it or not kuya bebele, we have suffered enough, we want to liberate the people of Mpulungu. Things have become expensive, cement is now expensive, cooking oil is now expensive, we want change. I am asking for three things,...



