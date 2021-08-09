MMD leader Nevers Mumba says the report suggesting he has been paid US$1 million by PF to withdraw from the presidential race and cause election postponement is nonsensical and seeks to dent his integrity. And Mumba says President Edgar Lungu should stop interfering with God’s destiny of him becoming President after Thursday’s general elections. Speaking during a media briefing, Monday, Mumba said the report suggesting he had been paid to withdraw from the presidential race was not only fake but nonsensical. “We are pursuing the authors of that statement which...



