President Edgar Lungu speaks shortly after he filed his nominations to re-contest as party presidential candidate ahead of the convention at the party secretariat on April 7, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

I DIDN’T have your vote in 2016 and I won, I will still win, but if you give me the bonus it will be better, says President Edgar Lungu. And President Lungu says politicians who have failed to admonish their cadres for engaging in violent activities will know where they will end up after elections. Speaking during the commissioning of the new Mwembeshi Correctional Centre, Tuesday, President Lungu said a technical committee on inmates’ right to vote worked tirelessly to ensure that the Constitutional Court’s ruling was enforced and it...