UPND supporters outside Mulungushi waiting for their leader Hakainde Hichilema during the filing in of the presidential paper in Lusaka on May 19, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE United Party for National Development has won 22 local government seats out of 30 in Luanshya District of the Copperbelt.

And former Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda and his former deputy Mayor Golden Mulenga have both lost the Roan and Luanshya Central Constituencies, respectively.

Meanwhile, the UPND won the Luanshya District Mayoral position, while Independent candidate Joel Chibuye has scooped the Roan Parliamentary seat with 8,545 votes.

Roan Constituency Returning Officer Brian Musama declared Joel Chibuye as the winner at exactly 00:00 hours on Saturday.

Chibuye’s closest competitor was Patriotic Front’s Nathan Chanda who scored 6,940.

He was followed by UPND candidate Chishala Joseph who had 5,925 votes.

In 2019, Chibuye contested and lost the same seat under the PF ticket during the by-elections.

The seat was declared vacant after Chishimba Kambwili who was elected on the PF ticket crossed the floor to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Chibuye decided to go independent after PF failed to adopt him.

In Luanshya Central, Lusale Simbao beat former deputy Mayor Golden Mulenga with 15,728 votes.

Mulenga of the PF got 11,384 votes.

Meanwhile, the UPND has won the Luanshya District Mayoral position with Charles Mulenga getting 28,507 votes, beating his closest rival Melvis Chomba of the PF who got 20,707 votes.

At Presidential level, UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema got 21,993 votes against PF’s Edgar Lungu who got 14,915 votes.

UPND Copperbelt Deputy Information and Publicity Secretary Precious Njekwa who was Luanshya Central zone leader said the victory was a result of hard work.

Njekwa said despite using the hide and seek campaign method, people accepted to change leadership.