FORMER Kabwe Central PF MP Tutwa Ngulube says it is pointless for the PF government to start resisting the UPND victory which is open and clear.

And Ngulube says he will be available to stand by President Edgar Lungu if the PF decide to petition the election results.

In an interview, Ngulube said he would support Hakainde Hichilema and allow him to succeed because he was a president wanted by Zambians.

“Yes, it is very true. There is time to move on. You know this is politics. After all this game is done, Zambians need to move to new areas, we need to move on and all sorts of things. So for me, I believe what I have said is true coming from my heart. It is now our time to support President Hakainde Hichilema and give him all the support that he needs from the people of Zambia. President Hakainde Hichilema must deliver so we must support [him]. He is a new President, he will meet new challenges and he will need new friends. So speaking on myself, as Tutwa Ngulube, I believe that is pointless to start resisting a victory that is so open and so clear. So we will support him and allow him to succeed. The people of Zambia have spoken and the people of Zambia must get a chance to get a new President, who is the president they want. The results are so obvious that he has been accepted countrywide as a new President of Zambia,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ngulube said he would be available to stand by President Lungu if the PF decided to petition the election results.

“That is a different dimension altogether. We will cross the bridge when we get there but for now, all we are saying is that we believe president Hakainde Hichilema has performed better than the PF and ourselves and we must allow him to become president without any problems. That is all I am saying. We are not talking about petitioning, court cases or anything else. I am only being man enough and I am only standing on the truth as you know me. I am always a straightforward person and I always want to stand by what is true. I will not beat about the bush and I will not hide. I would have loved my president to go through but if the president does not go through, what can we do? Nothing. If any petition, we will surely avail ourselves throughout to standby what is there. Right now, we are not talking about the petition. The petition is not there so we cannot talk about it right now. So for today, the message is loud and clear,” said Ngulube.