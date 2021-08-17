UNZA lecturer Professor Bizeck Phiri has advised the incoming ruling party not to tolerate any political opportunists. In an interview, Prof Phiri urged politicians to stick to one political party as opposed to moving from one party to another. “If you have noticed when people are moving [from one party to another], the language they use is not acceptable and demeaning to the leaders because they are leaving that party. I cannot be in this party because of A, B, C, D. Two or three days along the way, they...



