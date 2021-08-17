BRITISH High Commissioner to Zambia Nicholas Woolley has congratulated President-elect Hakainde Hichilema for his victory in the presidential election.

And High Commissioner Woolley has welcomed the role of Zambia’s political leaders including President Edgar Lungu as the country prepares to deliver a peaceful democratic transition.

In a statement, Monday, High Commissioner Woolley said Zambia had demonstrated the strength of its democratic tradition over the last few days.

“I offer my warm congratulations to President-elect Hakainde Hichilema for his victory in Zambia’s presidential election. Over the last few days, Zambia has demonstrated the strength of its democratic tradition and can consider itself an example for all nations. Every Zambian, whatever their political persuasion, can take pride in this historic moment,” he said.

“I applaud the Zambian people for their commitment, resilience and patience during the election period and all those hard-working staff and volunteers engaged in running such a well-managed and professional electoral process. And I welcome the role of Zambia’s political leaders including President Edgar Lungu as the country once again prepares to deliver a peaceful democratic transition.”

High Commissioner Woolley stated that this was now time for reconciliation and to respect the rights of all Zambians.

“Zambia and the UK have a broad and deep friendship. The UK government looks forward to supporting President-elect Hichilema and his government on their priorities and working on our shared goals in areas such as mutual prosperity, global health security and climate change. We look forward to partnering [with] Zambia in playing a positive role within the region and on the global stage,” said Woolley.

“Lives have tragically been lost in these elections. We offer our condolences to the victims’ families and to all those who have been impacted by violence or abuse in recent months. As with any electoral process, there are divisions that will take time to heal. Now is the moment for magnanimity and reconciliation, to respect the rights of all Zambians to live and prosper together in peace. Every Zambian has a role to play in uniting and taking their nation forward in the spirit of late President Kenneth Kaunda’s legacy – ‘One Zambia, One Nation’.”