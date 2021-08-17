UNKNOWN people in the early hours of Monday morning ransacked the PF secretariat, stealing property worth thousands of Kwacha.

And PF Secretary General Davies Mwila has appealed to the in-coming UPND government to stop such kind of lawlessness so that everyone can live in peace.

Shortly after ECZ chairperson Justice Esau Chulu announced that UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema was President-Elect, the unknown people stormed the PF secretariat which was previously a no go area for critics, causing destruction to property.

A security guard, Voster Nambala, narrated what transpired to Diamond TV.

“Around 03:00 hours to 04:00 hours, they came in and broke everything inside. They carried TVs, laptops and photocopying machines among other things,” narrated Nambala, adding that even some of the vehicles which were in the yard were broken.

And Mwila asked UPND to tame its cadres.

“The people of Zambia have given them the mandate to rule this country and they promised the people of Zambia to change a lot of things; that’s where they need to concentrate. Because if we start killing each other, where are we going to end up as Zambians? So I would appeal to the UPND leadership to think twice about what is happening,” said Mwila.