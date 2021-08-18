OUTGOING President Edgar Lungu has revealed that some of his colleagues pressured him to consider petitioning the presidential election results. And Lungu says the PF has lost power just after 10 years because of violence, further advising President-Elect Hakainde Hichilema to put an end to the vice if he wants to go beyond five years. Addressing mourners during the burial of the late PF North-Western Province chairperson Jackson Kungo, Wednesday, President Lungu said he decided against petitioning the presidential election results because a lot of damage would have been done...



