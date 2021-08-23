NEWLY appointed PF National Chairperson for Information and Publicity Given Lubinda says it was God’s will that the PF lost the 2021 presidential elections. And Lubinda says PF Central Committee has resolved that the party conducts an introspection which will establish what led to the devastating defeat. Meanwhile, Lubinda says PF will not be like UNIP or MMD, arguing that it will be the strongest opposition political party in the country. At a media briefing, Sunday, Lubinda said the party’s introspection would last about a month and members should expect...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.