PF secretary general Davies Mwila says he is ready to leave PF and go to the farm if the party determines that he is the cause of the 2021 election defeat. Reacting to calls for his resignation, Mwila said he was ready to step aside because no one stays in office forever. “I have seen this report that ‘Mwila must go!’, I am ready to go. Because at the last meeting, the central committee instituted an investigation and a post-mortem to find out what caused the loss. If the post-mortem...



