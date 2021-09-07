President Hakainde Hichilema with economist and trade expert Trevor Simumba (r) during a UPND management committee and Democratic Institute meeting at Cresta Golfview Hotel in Lusaka on August 19, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

INTERNATIONAL trade economist Trevor Simumba says President Hakainde Hichilema should use his address to Parliament on Friday to inform citizens of Zambia’s actual debt figures. Last week, Finance Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane said some reports he had received indicated that the PF government had acquired new debt even during the campaign period. However, former Finance Minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu described sentiments by the UPND government that there was hidden debt as nonsense and meaningless. And in an interview, Simumba called on Dr Musokotwane to produce the last Debt Sustainability Analysis,...