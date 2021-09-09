THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) says PF secretary general Davies Mwila is currently being investigated for some crimes, in his individual capacity. In an interview, DEC public relations officer Mathias Kamanga confirmed that Mwila the commission “called on” Mwila, Thursday, so that he could assist them with some information. He, however, said he could not give out any information regarding the same case because it was still in its infancy. “So, I can confirm that we called in the secretary general for the Patriotic Front, but not as an SG...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.