THE Zambia Association of Gynecologists and Obstetricians study has revealed that Kitwe has the highest number of unsafe abortions in the country at 14 percent. ZAGO president Dr Swebby Macha has noted that seven percent of all maternal deaths in Zambia were due to unsafe abortions. Dr Macha said this during sensitization of media personnel on comprehensive abortion care and law on abortion in Zambia, in Kitwe. He noted that unsafe abortions remained a major challenge in Zambia despite existing abortion laws. “Kitwe City has the highest number of unsafe...



