MINISTER of Information and Media Chushi Kasanda says government will move with speed to ensure the enactment of the Access to Information Bill. And Kasanda says the UPND-led government will promote the free flow of information at ZNBC so that whoever is not covered by the private media will find space on the public broadcaster. In a statement, Wednesday, Kasanda said President Hakainde Hichilema had tasked her ministry to facilitate the enactment and implementation of the Access to Information legislation. “There has been a slight adjustment in the portfolio functions....
