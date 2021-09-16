Information and Media Minister Chushi Kasanda at the induction meeting of Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTER of Information and Media Chushi Kasanda says government will move with speed to ensure the enactment of the Access to Information Bill. And Kasanda says the UPND-led government will promote the free flow of information at ZNBC so that whoever is not covered by the private media will find space on the public broadcaster. In a statement, Wednesday, Kasanda said President Hakainde Hichilema had tasked her ministry to facilitate the enactment and implementation of the Access to Information legislation. “There has been a slight adjustment in the portfolio functions....