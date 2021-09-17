Former Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo addresses journalists during a joint press briefing with Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Dora Siliya in Lusaka on September 5, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

SHIWANG’ANDU PF member of parliament Stephen Kampyongo says intruders disguised as President Hakainde Hichilema’s security detail had entered the National Assembly during the Presidential address to Parliament. And Mansa Central PF member of parliament Dr Chitalu Chilufya has urged President Hichilema to ensure that honest people are placed in charge of governance institutions. Debating President Hichilema’s speech to Parliament, Wednesday, Kampyongo, who is also former home affairs minister, said it was the responsibility of his successor to ensure that only those from state institutions handled matters of the Presidency. He...