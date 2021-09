SESHEKE UPND member of parliament Romeo Kang’ombe says he is planning to move a motion to remove former president Edgar Lungu’s immunity in the National Assembly. In an interview, Kang’ombe said he wanted to move the said motion out of love for Lungu because people perceived him as a person who looted and destroyed the economy. “I am still seeing how best we can do it basically, but the bottom line is that it is good for him. I am going to do that out of love for him. The...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.