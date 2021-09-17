PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says the process to recover stolen government assets is in motion and that those involved in the plunder of resources will soon cry victim. And President Hichilema says he is committed to ensuring that laws which facilitate gender are reviewed. In a statement shared on his Facebook page, Thursday, President Hichilema said he met with OCiDA members led by Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu, whom he assured that there would be no sacred cow in the fight against corruption. “This morning we were joined at State House by senior...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.